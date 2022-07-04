Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,035 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

