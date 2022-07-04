Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

JWLLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

