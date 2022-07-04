Insider Buying: M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Insider Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) insider Simon Agace acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,788.74).

LON WINK opened at GBX 165 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of £21.01 million and a P/E ratio of 868.42. M Winkworth PLC has a one year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

