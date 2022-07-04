Riverview Trust Co Has $2.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,566.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

