Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.08. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

