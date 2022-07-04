Contrasting Root (ROOT) and Its Peers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Root to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Root and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 401 2404 2426 89 2.41

Root presently has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 349.75%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.35% 2.29% 0.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.59 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.44

Root’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Root rivals beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

