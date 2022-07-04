Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Head to Head Survey

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eqonex and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $290,000.00 124.88 -$125.33 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.31 -$65.01 million ($1.75) -19.96

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Risk & Volatility

Eqonex has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -20.30% -17.23% -6.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eqonex and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Eqonex currently has a consensus price target of $18.41, indicating a potential upside of 2,260.86%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.21%. Given Eqonex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eqonex is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Eqonex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eqonex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool. It also provides Digivault, a custody solution; digital asset investment solutions for institutional and professional investors; securitization advisory services; and digital assets borrowing and lending services. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

