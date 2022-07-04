687 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $394.20 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $13,454,185. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

