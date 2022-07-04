AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.