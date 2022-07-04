Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,065 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 104.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.