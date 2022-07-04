Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,893 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.44 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

