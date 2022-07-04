Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

