Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after buying an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $136.06 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

