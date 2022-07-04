Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.82 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $329.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

