HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.06 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

