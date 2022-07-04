Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.28 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

DGX opened at $136.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

