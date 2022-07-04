Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $11,839,166.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $91.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.