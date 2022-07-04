Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,971 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 164,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,276.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.23 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

