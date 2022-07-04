Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.72 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.