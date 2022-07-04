Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

