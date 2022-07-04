Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.33% of Fabrinet worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.43.

FN opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

