Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 489,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Uber Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 394,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 160,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.