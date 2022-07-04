Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,338 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Plug Power worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.