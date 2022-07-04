Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

