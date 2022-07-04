Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,659 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of RHI opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.