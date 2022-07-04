Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 25,463 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

