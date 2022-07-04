Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 281,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 746.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $54,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

