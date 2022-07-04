Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.27 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.