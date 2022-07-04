Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

