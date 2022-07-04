The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.