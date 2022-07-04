Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,133 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

