Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508,758 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,656,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

