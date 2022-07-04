Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $88.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.