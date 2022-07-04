Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 149,402 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

