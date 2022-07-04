Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,277,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,878,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,693,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,690.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200,484 shares during the period.

EWC stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

