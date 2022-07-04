Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

