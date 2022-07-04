Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 679.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.