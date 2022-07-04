Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after buying an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,411,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 224,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,702,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

