Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after acquiring an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $156,028,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,146,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

LPX stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.