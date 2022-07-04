Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $80.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,565,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

