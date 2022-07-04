Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,474,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $181.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

