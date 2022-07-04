Private Capital Group LLC Sells 309 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

