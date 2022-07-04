Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,684,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,610,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $353.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

