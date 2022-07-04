Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

