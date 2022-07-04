Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 824,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $16.64 on Monday. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

