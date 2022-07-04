Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Rises By 26.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

