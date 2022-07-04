JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $48.55.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,136 shares of company stock valued at $735,463. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.