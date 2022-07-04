MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

