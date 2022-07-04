Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 138,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $537.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

