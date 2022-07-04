Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.

RTNTF opened at $69.94 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTNTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

